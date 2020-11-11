OLOL places doc on leave amid police investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge hospital says one of its doctors is believed to be the man being sought by police after an alleged assault on a member of the Southern University track team.
The track team member says she was at a lake along Dalrymple Drive late Monday, Nov. 9 when a man physically assaulted her and shouted a racial slur at her.
“A female victim was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted while walking around the lakes near LSU,” Baton Rouge Police said in a news release in which they released a photo of the suspect.
After the photo was released, police received multiple tips identifying the doctor as the possible suspect. Baton Rouge police said Wednesday, Nov. 11 the investigation was still ongoing and no arrests had been made.
Our Lady of the Lake did not identify the doctor, saying only that he has been placed on administrative leave.
“We don’t tolerate hate, racism or violence by any member of our organization against another person,” the hospital said in a statement. “We take the allegations placed against one of our physicians seriously and understand their gravity. We have placed the physician on administrative leave pending a thorough internal investigation. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we may consider further action. We place the well-being of our patients, teams, and community at the forefront of everything we do.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.