Northwest Louisiana voting advocates view election turnout as success

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several Louisiana grassroot organizations have stood on the frontlines for voter rights and equality. They hosted countless events for people to register and have a ride to the polls.
The People’s Promise, We the People and The O.L.L.I.E Initiative have worked to ensure people use their right to vote.
Breka Peoples is the founder of The People’s Promise. She and other activists worked for months getting people registered to vote.
In late October, Peoples was arrested for electioneering at a polling site in Mansfield, LA. When she turned herself into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center, dozens of supporters waited for her outside.
They thanked her for her work in voting rights. Many considered her following in the legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis, who stressed causing “Good Trouble” for the benefit of everyone.
“I went to jail trying to get 100 men to vote, it turned out it was 150,” Peoples says. “We shouldn’t have to go through all of that to vote.”
The O.L.L.I.E Initiative is also working for voting rights. The group stands for Overachievers Living Life in Excellence.
Ebony Mitchell founded the group with the goal of helping increase the turnout of voters and helping her community.
“I know we made an impact, did you see the lines,” Mitchell says. “We have so many more events planned to make sure the marathon continues."
