Next cold front arrives this weekend

Monday and Tuesday next week will go back to sunny weather with no chance of rain. Thanks to the cold front Sunday, temperatures are cooler as well! It will only warm up to the upper 60s both days. Now, I will say this could still change. It is not 100% clear how strong this cold front will be. There is a possibility that it is not as strong, therefore temperatures next week remain warm. It could also be stronger, and temperatures will go back to below average. We will be your first alert to let you know.