Next cold front arrives this weekend

(KSLA) - Through the rest of this week, the weather will be very beautiful! There will not be any rain and the sunshine will be on full blast! The next shot of rain arrives this weekend involving a cold front.
This evening will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. The clouds will not be in sight, so it should be a nice sunset, and the stars will be very visible by tonight. Temperatures will be a little cool after sunset. It will cool to the 50s, so you might need a jacket.
Tonight will be clear with no clouds or rain. It will be a little cooler with the temperatures though. It will cool to the mid to upper 40s! So, as you head out the door in the morning, you may need that jacket.
Thursday and Friday will be very similar and have no chance of rain and sunny skies. Although Friday will have a few passing clouds at times. Still, it will be a beautiful end to the week. More good news is that it will be less humid in the afternoons. So, it should feel very nice as you head out the door. Plus morning low temperatures will be slightly cooler as well. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s.
This weekend will have another cold front push through. First a warm front will move over us Saturday, keeping temperatures very warm. A weak cold front will follow behind that and will not have much success dropping temperatures. It may bring some rain, though. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain Saturday. The rain chances are trending to being lower, but that could still change. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
There is a stronger cold front coming in on Sunday! This one will likely bring some rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Rain chances as of now are at 20%. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s. If the cold front arrives early in the morning, that could drop temperatures a little more for the day. If it arrives later, it will be slightly warmer for Sunday, but will still cool down quickly after the front passes.
Monday and Tuesday next week will go back to sunny weather with no chance of rain. Thanks to the cold front Sunday, temperatures are cooler as well! It will only warm up to the upper 60s both days. Now, I will say this could still change. It is not 100% clear how strong this cold front will be. There is a possibility that it is not as strong, therefore temperatures next week remain warm. It could also be stronger, and temperatures will go back to below average. We will be your first alert to let you know.
Tropical storm Eta is in the Gulf of Mexico, but it will be weakening over the next few days. After it strengthened for a brief time, it will move north over the cooler gulf water and weaken. It is expected to make landfall in northern Florida by the end of this week. It should make landfall as a tropical depression and will quickly fall apart after it hits the coast. There is no threat from Eta to the ArkLaTex.
Tropical Storm Theta has formed in the Atlantic breaking the all time record for most storms to form in a single hurricane season set back in 2005. The tropics are showing no signs of slowing down even though we are in November. With that said, we are watching another area in the Caribbean that could form into another named storm. We will be your first alert once something develops.
Have a great week everyone!
