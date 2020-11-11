Neighbors adjust after fire destroys Fairfield duplex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Smoke alarms blared Tuesday night as flames engulfed the upstairs of a duplex on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.
“We didn’t smell smoke or anything; we just heard the alarms going off,” Victoria Nettles said.
She and her husband, Austin, live on the bottom floor of the duplex. They sat outside their home to eat lunch Wednesday, trying to air out the smell of the smoke. They say they do not know what started the fire.
The Smiths live upstairs and returned to the house Wednesday to “salvage anything we can.” They did not want to further comment on the fire.
On Tuesday, however, they told KSLA News 12 that they felt blessed that their toddler was not home at the time of the fire.
Downstairs, firefighters expected heavy water damage from extinguishing the flames. Nettles said her kitchen has the most damage because the fire broke out on that side of the house.
Austin Nettles said he was still able to return to the house to pick up expensive and irreplaceable belongings.
They both agreed the damage could have been a lot worse on the bottom floor. The landlord will be relocating the Nettleses to another property.
