La. program gives support to veteran entrepreneurs

(KSLA) - Louisiana veterans have a new program that will help prepare them to manage or start a business.
The Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs (PAVE) Program is made available through the Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and Louisiana National Guard.
PAVE uses a combination of on-line training and virtual boot camps that will cover topics such as the topics of starting a business, securing financing, and developing a sales strategy.
