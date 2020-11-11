Kohl’s recalls 500K candles after burn, minor property damage reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kohl’s is recalling more than two dozen types of candles sold nationwide since December 2019.
That includes holiday scents like pumpkin spice and holiday cookies.
Kohl’s says the three-wick candles are branded as SONOMA Goods For Life.
So far the company received 29 reports of flames bursting the glass containers.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
In five cases consumers received minor burns. Six of those cases caused minor property damage.
Over 500,000 candles are impacted by the recall.
For a complete list of affected candles, click here.
