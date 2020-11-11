Fire destroys Fairfield duplex; cause under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a fire on Tuesday night that tore through a duplex
Crews got the call around 11:15 p.m. to Fairfield Avenue at Kirby Place in the Fairfield neighborhood.
Officials say that the fire started in the second-floor apartment. A couple who lived there said they began to smell smoke and saw flames.
They said they barely made it out of their home with their dog.
However, they told Doug Warner, they felt blessed that their toddler wasn’t home with them at the time. Instead, the toddler was spending the night with family members.
Two people in the downstairs apartment made it out safely.
No word yet on the cause of the blaze.
