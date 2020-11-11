Early morning shooting in west Shreveport leaves man injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering in the hospital on Wednesday morning after he was shot while driving.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m on Tuesday night to the intersection of West 70th Street and Walker Road — that’s near Shreveport Regional Airport — where they found a wreck.
Police on the scene say earlier two cars were shooting at each other near the intersection of Jewella and Hollywood Avenue.
The man is expected to be okay. He was wounded in the buttocks.
Officers do not have a description of the other vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
