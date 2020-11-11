Caddo Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly woman

Frances "Joann" Rolland, 81 was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Source: CPSO)
By Alex Onken | November 11, 2020 at 6:50 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 6:50 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Frances “Joann” Rolland?

Rolland, 81, was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after she didn’t return from a walk near her home in Springridge.

She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the Providence Road Extension/Springridge-Texas Stateline Road area

She is 5′6″ with a slender build, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue denim shirt.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

