Caddo Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Frances “Joann” Rolland?
Rolland, 81, was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after she didn’t return from a walk near her home in Springridge.
She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the Providence Road Extension/Springridge-Texas Stateline Road area
She is 5′6″ with a slender build, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue denim shirt.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.