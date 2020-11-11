Another front on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Veterans Day! We are tracking a very pleasant day across the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that rolled through the region. Temperatures today will be in the low 70s with a bunch of sunshine on the way. This will also be the case for the region as we go through the rest of the work week as well. The next chance we are tracking for any potential wet weather will be once we reach the weekend and another cold front starts moving into the ArkLaTex. Showers are likely for northern parts of the ArkLaTex on Saturday, while central and southern parts of the viewing are likely to see a few showers on Sunday. This will cause a return to seasonal temperatures as we kick off a new week. In the tropics Tropical Storm Eta is a little stronger and is likely to make landfall on the west coast of Florida later this week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you are going to be needing for your Veterans Day is a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting beautiful day for the ArkLaTex. After some leftover cloud cover this morning we are expecting ample sunshine across the region throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are cooler this morning and will be cooler this afternoon compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low 70s this afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more fantastic weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with a whole lot more sunshine on the way for the ArkLaTex. On top of the comfortable temperatures we are expecting essentially no humidity to deal with as well, meaning these will be some great days to get outside and enjoy the weather.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week we are tracking some potential changes on the way for the region. Starting on Saturday rain associated with an advancing cold front will begin to push into northern parts of the region. Temperatures on Saturday will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The main cold front won’t actually clear through the ArkLaTex until Sunday and that’s when we are expecting large drop in our temperatures with highs only in the 60s. Expect this to continue through the start of next week as this front will pack more of a punch compared to what we saw yesterday.
In the meantime, expect an absolutely beautiful Veterans Day on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.