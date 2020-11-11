Another front on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Veterans Day! We are tracking a very pleasant day across the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that rolled through the region. Temperatures today will be in the low 70s with a bunch of sunshine on the way. This will also be the case for the region as we go through the rest of the work week as well. The next chance we are tracking for any potential wet weather will be once we reach the weekend and another cold front starts moving into the ArkLaTex. Showers are likely for northern parts of the ArkLaTex on Saturday, while central and southern parts of the viewing are likely to see a few showers on Sunday. This will cause a return to seasonal temperatures as we kick off a new week. In the tropics Tropical Storm Eta is a little stronger and is likely to make landfall on the west coast of Florida later this week.