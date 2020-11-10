Weather improves for the second half of the week

(KSLA) -As we round out the end of this week, the weather will be fantastic. Still a little warm, but there will be sunshine and no rain with lower humidity.
This evening will be cloudy and a few showers are possible. There will not be a lot of rain, so you may be able to get away without your umbrella. Just be prepared if any quick and light showers pop up. This is from our cold front passing through. Temperatures will still be warm this evening as well. It will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Tonight the cold front will continue passing through. It should be gone by the time we all wake up in the morning. It will bring in some slightly cooler temperatures. So, we will have morning low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday will be warm and dry. The cold front will be gone by the time the day starts. There will be more clouds around in the morning, but they will be clearing away by the afternoon. Therefore, we will have plenty of sunshine! So, it will be a pretty day, but still warm in the lower 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be very similar and have no chance of rain and sunny skies. So it will be a beautiful end to the week. More good news is that cold front may not have dropped the temperature much, but it will be less humid in the afternoons. So, it should feel very nice as you head out the door. Plus morning low temperatures will be slightly cooler as well. At least cooler than where they have been. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s.
This weekend will have another cold front push through. First a warm front will move over us Saturday, keeping temperatures very warm. A weak cold front will follow behind that and will not have much success dropping temperatures. It may bring some rain, though. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. The rain chances are trending to being lower, but that could still change. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
There is a stronger cold front coming in on Sunday! This one will possibly bring a stray shower or two, but I do not expect any widespread rain. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s near 80 degrees before the cold front arrives. Then it will drop temperatures down quiet a bit heading into next week.
Monday and Tuesday next week will go back to sunny weather with no chance of rain. Thanks to the cold front Sunday, temperatures are cooler as well! It will only warm up to the upper 60s both days. Now, I will say this could still change. It is not 100% clear how strong this cold front will be. There is a possibility that it is not as strong, therefore temperatures next week remain warm. It could also be stronger, and temperatures will go back to below average. We will be your first alert to let you know.
Tropical Storm Eta is now in the Gulf of Mexico, but it will be weakening over the next few days. After strengthening for a brief time, it will move north over the cooler gulf water and weaken. It is expected to make landfall in northern Florida by the end of this week or this weekend. It should make landfall as a tropical depression and will quickly fall apart after it hits the coast. There is no threat from Eta to the ArkLaTex.
Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the Atlantic breaking the all time record for most storms to form in a single hurricane season set back in 2005. The tropics are showing no signs of slowing down even though we are in November. With that said, we are watching another area in the Caribbean that could form into another named storm. We will be your first alert once something develops.
Have a great week everyone!
