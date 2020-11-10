SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking two cold fronts over the next week that will be impacting the region and bringing a couple of chances for rain. The first opportunity for additional wet weather will come today as a cold front will be slowly pushing through the region. Behind the front will only bring a modest drop in temperatures with highs in the mid 70s for the rest of the week. That would mean highs would still be above average even behind the cold front. There is another cold front on the way this weekend that could bring a more noticeable drop in temperatures heading into next week. In the tropics we continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Eta as it churns in the Gulf, but dry air is expected to limit its potential for much further strengthening over the next few days.