Three people injured in shooting on Monday night; suspect sought

Three people injured in shooting on Monday night; suspect sought
Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left three people injured on Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)
By Alex Onken | November 10, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 7:09 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left three people injured on Monday night.

Officers got the call after 10 p.m. to Browning Street. That’s one block off of Linwood Avenue.

According to Shreveport police, a woman and two men were shot.

The victims were taken to a Shreveport hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.