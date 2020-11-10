Three people injured in shooting on Monday night; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left three people injured on Monday night.
Officers got the call after 10 p.m. to Browning Street. That’s one block off of Linwood Avenue.
According to Shreveport police, a woman and two men were shot.
The victims were taken to a Shreveport hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
