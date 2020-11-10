SPD investigating shooting on Bethune Drive

By Daffney Dawson | November 10, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 10:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting tonight that left one person injured.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Bethune Drive and Durham Place.

Officials arrived on the scene to find a woman shot in the foot. She was transferred to Ochsner LSU hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.

