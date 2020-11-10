Shreveport City Council postpones raise decision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Did you see this near downtown Shreveport this morning?
On Texas Street, right across from the Shreveport Police station, sat a skeleton holding a sign saying, “Waiting on a decent pay raise.”
The display made its fortuitous appearance on a day that the Shreveport City Council yet again decided to postpone their decision on raises for first responders.
The council’s meeting was held today over a Zoom call due to COVID-19.
For the last three months, council members have gone back and forth about the proposal to give raises to our public city officials. Police and firefighters will have to wait at least another two weeks to get some answers.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.