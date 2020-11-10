New CHRISTUS emergency room gears toward calming its youngest patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a year and a half in the making — the new emergency room at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier’s Highland Medical Center finally opened its doors to patients.
“We’re tripling the square footage of our emergency department,” said CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick. “Everything inside the department will now have a forward flow, starting with our three triage rooms.”
The emergency room will feature some special additions for the hospital’s youngest patients. One of the most comprehensive components of the facility will be the high-tech sensory equipment meant to keep kids calm and safe when they arrive.
“The emergency department can be a very scary place and we want it to be a very soothing and comforting place when you come in. All throughout our emergency room we have areas of what we call distractions,” Trawick added.
The CHRISTUS Foundation, along with our area Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, donated bubble columns, video walls, and specialized sensory equipment. The features will be throughout the entire ER as well as in a designated pediatric space.
Margo Clendenin, program director for our area Children’s Miracle Network Hospital demonstrated how the new technology would work during a recent tour of the new department.
“You can turn the block and it changes the light to that color,” she said.
Dr. Trawick said he believes the new multi-sensory stimulation equipment will pay off for the hospital in huge dividends.
CHRISTUS also added some of the new equipment to its ER location in Bossier as well.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.