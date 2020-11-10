2nd annual Col. Steven D. dePyssler Award goes to Chris Giordano, La. State Fair president and general manager

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Veterans Celebration Committee handed out its highest honor, the Col. Steven D. dePyssler Award, on Tuesday.
The 2nd annual award was presented to Chris Giordano, the Louisiana State Fair’s president and general manager.
The award is given to someone for their service to the military and veterans in the community.
Giordano said “it was unexpected" and he is honored.
"I play a small role in saluting our veterans each year by providing the State Fair as a venue for our veterans parade and serving on this veterans committee. I am just real humbly and deeply honored to receive this award.”
Every year on the final day of the State Fair, a Veterans & Military Appreciation Day is held at the Fair Grounds in Shreveport. It includes a parade down the midway and an honors ceremony.
This would have been the observance’s ninth year, but plans had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giordano said that it’s a joy to celebrate our veterans and that he can’t wait to hold the parade, and the State Fair, again. “It’s truly an honor.
“But I do take my hat off to the veterans and their families,” he added. "Those are the real heroes. And it’s why we try hard to recognize them and give them the recognition that’s due.”
Giordano’s grandfather served in the Army, and Giordano’s father was in the Coast Guard. Their contributions help fuel his passion to honor our veterans, he said.
