Mourners remember 3 East Texas teens killed in car crash

(KSLA) — Two East Texas communities are mourning the loss of three teenage girls who died in a car crash over the weekend.
Killed were 17-year-old Katelyn Vaughn, of Simms, Texas, and 17-year-old Megan Daniel and 19-year-old Ashlin Cox, both of New Boston, Texas.
Three crosses with their names have been placed where their car left the road, overturned and landed in a creek north of DeKalb, Texas.
Friends and family members say the girls will be greatly missed.
Vaughn, whose family and friends knew her as Katie Jo, was a light to her family, according to her cousin Kaylee Pope. She viewed Katie Jo as more of a little sister who left her mark on the world and touched many people’s lives.
A vigil was held Sunday night for Vaughn.
Simms ISD Superintendent Rex Burks said it’s been hard for his staffers and students. Counselors were brought in for anybody who needed to talk.
“She’s a beautiful young lady who had a bright future," Burks said of Vaughn. "We hate that we lost her.
"She was very popular and was involved in a lot of things around school. It’s tough for our small school to lose someone that everybody was used to seeing and was full of life and fun to be around.”
Cox had worked at The Burger Joint in town for several years. The manager, Laura Martin, described the restaurant as a family, a family who loved Ashlin deeply and one whom Ashlin loved in return.
Martin said that Ashlin loved to work at the restaurant and that she will be missed.
New Boston ISD Superintendent Brian Bobbitt described Daniel as an involved student and a great example of a New Boston Lion.
Counselors were also available to students and faculty and staff members at New Boston. And on Monday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in Lion Stadium.
“There are really no words to express the sorrow that you feel," Bobbitt said. "The communities of New Boston and Simms are dealing with this right now. And we just ask for your prayers as we continue to wrap our arms around these families and love on them at this time.”
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Megan Daniel’s and Katelyn Vaughn’s families.
And in a Facebook post, Redwater ISD has asked its students to wear blue and gold Wednesday in support of Simms ISD and maroon and gold on Thursday in support of New Boston ISD.
