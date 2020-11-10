Man indicted in deadly shooting outside Bossier City pawn shop

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted Colton Matthews, 24, for the second-degree murder of Joseph Williams Jr., 65.
The incident occurred in July at the Cash n' A Flash pawn shop located in the 4600 block of East Texas Street. Police were dispatched to the shop for an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was shot after an alleged argument over a watermelon.
Matthews is set to be arraigned on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
