Caddo Coroner names man killed in rollover wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a wreck on Monday evening.
Jimmy Lee Holland Jr., 31, was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Linwood Avenue north of Tyre Road.
According to the coroner’s office, Holland was killed when his vehicle rolled over. He was ejected, suffering blunt-force trauma to the head.
He was identified by a fingerprint comparison and his Louisiana driver’s license.
An autopsy will be performed. The crash remains under investigation.
