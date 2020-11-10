Caddo Coroner names man killed in rollover wreck

The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a wreck on Monday evening. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Alex Onken | November 10, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 8:21 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a wreck on Monday evening.

Jimmy Lee Holland Jr., 31, was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Linwood Avenue north of Tyre Road.

According to the coroner’s office, Holland was killed when his vehicle rolled over. He was ejected, suffering blunt-force trauma to the head.

He was identified by a fingerprint comparison and his Louisiana driver’s license.

An autopsy will be performed. The crash remains under investigation.

