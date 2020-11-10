BCPD searching Barksdale Boulevard following shooting; suspect sought

By Alex Onken | November 10, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 5:47 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Bossier City Police Department are searching Barksdale Boulevard after a man was shot this morning.

Police say the shooting took place at 3:30 a.m. The victim walked to a home on Wilbanks Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers are searching the 2200 block of Barksdale Boulevard to find where the shooting happened and neighborhoods near the scene.

The man is currently in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password-protected, and anonymous.

