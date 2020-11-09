Tracking a tricky Eta in the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing some showers Sunday we are tracking more this morning as we kick off a new week. This is due to moist air flowing north into the region from the Gulf of Mexico out ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will push through the region Tuesday and Wednesday and help drop our temperatures somewhat the second half of the week. But the general story temperature wise for the ArkLaTex is that even with the front temperatures for the whole of the week will be either at or above average. In the Gulf we continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Eta as it slowly moves away from Florida today. There is growing potential that the storm could become a hurricane later this week as it would slowly move back towards the west coast of Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this time what the final track of the storm will be.