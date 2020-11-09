Tracking a tricky Eta in the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing some showers Sunday we are tracking more this morning as we kick off a new week. This is due to moist air flowing north into the region from the Gulf of Mexico out ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will push through the region Tuesday and Wednesday and help drop our temperatures somewhat the second half of the week. But the general story temperature wise for the ArkLaTex is that even with the front temperatures for the whole of the week will be either at or above average. In the Gulf we continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Eta as it slowly moves away from Florida today. There is growing potential that the storm could become a hurricane later this week as it would slowly move back towards the west coast of Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this time what the final track of the storm will be.
In the meantime, if you’re going to be heading out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as we are tracking some showers moving through the central ArkLaTex. This will continue off and on throughout the day with low cloud cover being a mainstay in your Monday forecast as well. Temperatures this morning are definitely on the warm side being in the lower 60s, but that pesky low cloud cover will most likely prevent a major warm up this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more chances for showers through the middle part of the week, but seasonably warm temperatures all week long. The additional shower chances are part of a weak cold front that will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, but rainfall totals are not expected to be high. Behind the front we are expecting a slight drop with our temperatures, but temperatures will still be in the 70s for highs even behind the front. Expect this to continue through at least the end of the week.
Looking ahead to your early weekend forecast, we are expecting a slight chance of showers but again no major weather maker is expecting to move through the region. The above average temperatures that we should see all week long will continue through the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s once again. You should also expect the cloud cover to also stick around through the weekend so at least at this point don’t expect blue skies or a whole lot of rainfall either!
In the meantime, get ready for a gray start to the week across the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
