Three injured in Nov. 6 shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a mother and two daughters with serious injuries.
Just after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 6400 block of Kennedy Drive regarding a shooting.
At the scene, officers found an adult female and two pre-teen girls, ages 10 and 12, with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to SPD’s preliminary information, the three were sitting in a car at the time of the shooting.
The mother is identified as Terry Jackson. She and her daughters were sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to learn more about this incident. Police were told that the shots were fired possibly from a black vehicle.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
