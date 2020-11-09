Persistent weather pattern means more warm weather

(KSLA) - Usually in November, temperatures begin to cool down. Enough to require a jacket. Not this year though, as temperatures remain very warm for several more days.
This evening, it will remain rather cloudy, but dry. I do not expect much if any rain at all. I have only a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will struggle to cool down, even after sunset. It will stay in the 70s, and eventually the 60s. You should not need a jacket today!
Tonight will be more of the same. Cloudy and dry. The rain chances are pretty slim. At best, we may only see one small shower across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be very warm and only cool to the lower 60s.
Tuesday will have a cold front sweep through dropping temperatures a little bit by the second half of the week. As the front approaches, a couple light showers will pop up in the morning around East Texas. Temperatures will heat up ahead of the front’s arrival. So, high temperatures will again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Even after the cold front passes, it will still be warm. It will only be strong enough to knock temperatures down from the 80s. However, it will still warm up to the 70s for the rest of the week. What is happening is we have a ridge of high pressure over the southeast region. This is keeping the cooler air to the north and west while the southeast stays in a warm and dry weather pattern.
So, Wednesday will be warm and dry. The cold front will be gone by the time the day starts. There will be more clouds around in the morning, but they will be clearing away by the afternoon. There should be plenty of sunshine too! So, it will be a pretty day, but still warm in the 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be very similar and have no chance of rain and sunny skies. So it will be a beautiful end to the week. More good news is that cold front may not have dropped the temperature much, but it will be less humid in the afternoons. So, it should feel very nice as you head out the door. Plus morning low temperatures will be slightly cooler as well. At least cooler than where they have been.
This weekend will have another weak cold front push through. It will not drop temperatures much. Highs on Saturday before the front will be in the 70s, and after the cold front on Sunday, highs will be in the, you guessed it, the 70s! Saturday however will see some rain as the cold front moves through, then we go back to dry and sunny weather for Sunday.
Tropical Storm Eta is now in the Gulf of Mexico, but it will be falling apart over the next few days. After strengthening for a brief time, it will move north over the cooler gulf water and weaken. It is expected to make landfall in northern Florida by the end of this week or this weekend. There is no threat from Eta to the ArkLaTex.
There is also another area in the Caribbean that has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days. It is unclear where this system may go, but we will be your first alert once we know something. As of now, there is no threat to the gulf from this system.
Have a great week everyone!
