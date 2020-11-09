Man dies when truck flips, ejecting him

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man died when his truck flipped, ejecting him and partially pinning him under the vehicle.
It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on Linwood Avenue near Tyre Road in Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The driver was at convenience store about a mile north on Linwood Avenue shortly before the crash. He jumped into his truck and fled south at a high rate of speed when a deputy arrived at the business, sheriff’s Lt. James Houston said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show a disturbance was reported at 5:35 p.m. at Linwood Avenue at Mayo Road at 5:35 p.m. A deputy was called to the store because of a disturbance involving a man with a gun, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies Alvin Slay and Britton Leblanc attempted CPR on the man at the scene of the crash. Members of the local fire district also rendered aid.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding his identity pending notification of his family by the Caddo coroner’s office.
