Man accused in Shreveport stabbing; allegedly punching mother in face

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released new information on a stabbing that took place over the weekend.
Nakemin Sanders, 28, faces a count of aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery, according to SPD.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the 1600 block of David Raines to the Forrest Oak Apartments regarding a stabbing.
At the scene, they found Lorenzo Washington, 44, in an apartment, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Sanders was booked in the Shreveport City Jail.
