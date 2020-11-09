Man accused in Shreveport stabbing; allegedly punching mother in face

By Alex Onken | November 9, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:56 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released new information on a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

Nakemin Sanders, 28, faces a count of aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery, according to SPD.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the 1600 block of David Raines to the Forrest Oak Apartments regarding a stabbing.

At the scene, they found Lorenzo Washington, 44, in an apartment, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Washington engaged in a verbal dispute with Nakemin Sanders (11-06-1992) which resulted in Sanders stabbing Washington with a knife. Sanders, was detained when officers arrived. He is also accused of punching his mother in the face during the dispute. She sustained a minor laceration to her eye.
Sanders was booked in the Shreveport City Jail.

