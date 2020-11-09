Keithville couple accused of sexual assault of a juvenile

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a couple is facing charges following accusations of a sexual assault of a juvenile.
Ashley Romans, 26, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for first-degree rape on Friday, Nov. 6.
Her boyfriend, Jacob Drew Farnell, 29, was taken into custody in Monroe. He faces a charge of first-degree rape and sexual battery. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Detectives with CPSO got a warrant for Farnell while investigating an allegation that Farnell and Romans were involved in inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile under the age of 13 on at least two occasions.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.