Keithville couple accused of sexual assault of a juvenile
By Alex Onken | November 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 12:36 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a couple is facing charges following accusations of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

Ashley Romans, 26, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for first-degree rape on Friday, Nov. 6.

Her boyfriend, Jacob Drew Farnell, 29, was taken into custody in Monroe. He faces a charge of first-degree rape and sexual battery. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Detectives with CPSO got a warrant for Farnell while investigating an allegation that Farnell and Romans were involved in inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile under the age of 13 on at least two occasions.

