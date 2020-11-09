Caddo idles 2 schools, switches to virtual learning

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The change impacts 81st Street ECE in Shreveport and and North Caddo Elementary/Middle School in Vivian.
The School District says those campuses are dealing with mass absences.
Each school is reporting a high number of cases of the common cold, strep throat, influenza and COVID-19.
“While Caddo has worked diligently to practice health and safety protocols including the use of masks, frequent cleaning of surfaces, practicing proper hand hygiene, one of the greatest mitigation strategies is to encourage individuals who are ill to stay home when ill,” says a statement from the School District.
“In the cases of both 81st Street ECE and North Caddo Elementary/Middle, this precaution resulted in more than 20% of student and staff populations not reporting to work or school.”
Plans are for the two schools to continue with distance learning through Nov. 20.
Meantime, maintenance workers will disinfect the facilities.
And grab-and-go meals will be available between 10 a.m. and noon each school day. Meals for 81st Street ECE students can be picked up at Fairfield Elementary Magnet, 6215 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport. And meals for North Caddo Elementary/Middle students will be at North Caddo High, 201 Airport Drive in Vivian.
The scheduled closure of the two impacted schools means their students will return to class Nov. 23-24.
Then all Caddo Parish schools then will be closed Nov. 25-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday break.
