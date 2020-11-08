Sunday forecast: unseasonably warm with isolated showers possible

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! Today will be similar to Saturday where it’ll be unseasonably warm with chance for isolated showers this afternoon.
Today: this morning temperatures will hang on to the 60s but will warm this afternoon into the upper 70s near 80 for highs. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but will still leave enough room for sunshine to beam through. May even get to see another rainbow today after the rain.
Monday: May see some patchy fog again during the early morning hours, but much of it should be gone by 9am. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies again, but will be decreasing during the day. Highs are back in the upper 70s and some areas low 80s. Chance for rain is near zero.
Tuesday: A cold front will be moving through, but this will only bring a slight chance of rain, not looking at a widespread event. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s once again. This front should help keep Tropical Storm Eta away from the ArkLaTex.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta continues to strengthen as it moves near Cuba this morning and throughout the day. The storm will be in the Gulf for much of the work week as it begins turning to the north and east by the middle and end of the week. So far, Florida will be on the lookout to see where it’ll possibly land.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
