The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bells will soon be ringing outside of local stores as The Salvation Army of NWLA kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Monday, Nov. 9.
Bell ringers in PPE will be greeting customers outside various retail locations in Northwest Louisiana accompanied by their red kettles.
The kettles will start showing up on Monday, Nov. 9. All ringing locations will be active by Saturday, November 28.
Donations will be accepted at the red kettle locations until noon on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24.
Monetary donations can also be made virtually by visiting The Salvation Army’s website.
This is the local non-profit’s biggest annual fundraiser. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many families this year that normally do not need assistance during the holiday time making this year more important than ever for donations.
The Red Kettle Campaign is not the only way to help out The Salvation Army of NWLA.
The Angel Tree allows members of the community to provide gifts for children in need. Applications for the Angel Tree come from existing social services and referrals from partner agencies to serve those in greatest need.
Angel Tree tags can be adopted from the trees set up at Pierre Bossier Mall and Mall St. Vincent or online from The Salvation Army’s website.
Adopted Angel Tree tags and unwrapped gifts need to be delivered to the main office of The Salvation Army of NWLA at 200 East Stoner Avenue, in Shreveport, by Friday, December 4.
“You’ve become familiar with The Salvation Army particularly at Christmas time, but we want to remind the community we are here 365 days a year. Need knows no season. We are striving to provide for struggling families, not only this holiday season but all year. Your support of our Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle Campaign helps us continue to serve those who need it most and rescue Christmas for thousands,” says Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.
The Salvation Army of NWLA’s goal is to assist these families year-round from Caddo, Bossier, Bienville, Sabine, Red River, DeSoto, Webster, and Claiborne.
For more information on how to adopt an angel or volunteer to become a bell ringer, you can call 318-424-3200 or click here.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.