The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree

“You’ve become familiar with The Salvation Army particularly at Christmas time, but we want to remind the community we are here 365 days a year. Need knows no season. We are striving to provide for struggling families, not only this holiday season but all year. Your support of our Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle Campaign helps us continue to serve those who need it most and rescue Christmas for thousands,” says Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.