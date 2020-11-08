Fatal wreck claims lives of three teens

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single-vehicle wreck around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, on County Road 3302 about six miles north of DeKalb in Bowie County.
According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was heading south on County Road 3302 when the driver lost control of the car causing the car to leave the roadway and land in a creek.
The driver, Katelyn Vaughn, 17, of Simms, and two passengers, Megan Daniel, 17, and Ashlin Cox, 19, both of New Boston, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
