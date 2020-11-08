DPS ends Silver Alert for 63-year-old man last seen in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Service has ended a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 7, according to a tweet from Texas Alerts.
A spokesman for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the Carrolton Police Department found Dale Abrahamson safe and sound at his home in Carrolton Saturday.
Dale Wayne Abrahamson, was last seen on a hunting lease across from 2698 Pecan Road in Big Sandy at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Silver Alert.
