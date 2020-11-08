Authorities identify man shot dead in Cullen

CULLEN, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of an ArkLaTex man who was fatally shot Sunday.
Sheriff Jason Parker identified the victim is 25-year-old Cullen resident Deonadre Mendenhall, of Cullen.
The fatal shooting occurred at a residence in the 600 block of East Road in Cullen.
Parker said he was contacted by Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr Burnett at 1 p.m.
Authorities have taken into custody a 20-year-old man who also is from Cullen.
There’s no immediate word on whether any charge has been filed.
The sheriff said investigators still are conducting interviews at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.