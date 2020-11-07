Staying warm through next week

Unseasonably warm weather will continue across the ArkLaTex through much of next week. A midweek cold front will bring slight cooling, but temperatures will still remain at or above average for this time of year. Rain looks limited to just a few spotty showers over the next few days.
Skies will stay clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will settle back to around 60 tonight. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. We may see a few stray showers, but no widespread rain. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s.
We’ll start next week on a warm note with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of our next cold front Tuesday. Rain chances will stay low, but a few scattered showers look possible as the front moves through Tuesday.
Temperatures will cool slightly back into the low 70s Wednesday. We’ll stay mainly in the low to mid 70s the remainder of the week with overnight lows in the 50s. Another cold front arrives next weekend with increasing rain chances and another slight cool down expected.
In the Caribbean Tropical Storm Eta is getting better organized. It’s expected to track toward Florida early next week and may stall in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for a few days. Right now the track doesn’t appear to bring it toward Louisiana or the ArkLaTex.
Have a good night!
