Staying warm ahead of cold front next week

Unseasonably warm weather for early November continues for several more days. A cold front arrives Tuesday, but won’t bring any substantial cold air with it. Rain chances will be limited to just a few showers over the next few days.
Today is looking fantastic. We’ll enjoy a mix of cloud and sunshine through this afternoon. A stray shower may pop up, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll stay clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows around 60. Sunday looks like a repeat of Saturday with partly cloudy skies and only a shower or 2. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s.
Next week will start off with continued warm weather. Highs Monday could hit 80 with just a slim shot a shower. Clouds will increase on Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. Some showers will accompany the front, but rain amounts are looking light. Temperatures will still reach the upper 70s.
Mainly sunny skies and only slightly cooler temperatures will come in for midweek. We’ll still manage to reach the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be cooler again, getting back down into the 50s.
In the tropics, Eta has regained tropical storm strength in the Caribbean. The storm is expected to track toward Cuba and Florida where tropical storm watches and warnings are now in effect. The track takes Eta into the eastern Gulf just off the coast of Florida. It does not appear that Eta will come as far west as Louisiana at this time.
Have a great weekend!
