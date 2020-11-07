Shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called to the cross-section of the 1900 block of Hollywood Avenue and the 5800 block of Attaway Street just before 4:30 p.m. today on reports of a shooting.
Police say an individual exited their vehicle and started shooting at another man while he was in his car. The man was shot one time in the abdomen and is currently in life-threatening condition.
Officials have no suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
