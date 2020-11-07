High school senior works double duty for homecoming

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It was double duty of a very special kind at a homecoming game here in northwest Louisiana. That’s because North DeSoto High School’s kicker for the football team was also named homecoming queen.
This improbable combination has its roots in a chance encounter over the summer.
Seventeen year old senior Aubrey Kuntz began working on some soccer techniques by herself, just as the coaching staff walked nearby.
“We said, ‘hey, we’re gonna have kick tryouts in the morning.’ We were just kind of joking. 'If you wanna show up, c’mon out. And sure enough she came out," said Dennis Dunn, the head football coach.
It wasn’t long before Aubrey Kuntz won the job.
“I thought it was exciting. Like, I’ve always told her she can do anything she puts her mind to. So, I was pretty excited," said Charlene Kuntz, Aubrey’s mom.
Coach Dunn says it wasn’t long before Aubrey also earned the respect of her teammates, who quickly became protective of their kicker.
“Yeah, they’ve both said if somebody does tackle me, they’ll handle it," said Aubrey.
Then there’s the back story on Aubrey being named homecoming queen, to boot.
“Well, we knew that the voting was coming up. And I was like, 'Okay. You know what? I want that. And so I started to tell Sam," said Aubrey.
Sam Odom, Aubrey’s holder, started campaigning for Aubrey and soon things fell into place.
“So, I was like, ‘oh, well maybe I’ve got a shot,’ like my football team has got my back. So, I think that’s what made me get it, because of my football team," said Aubrey.
Coach Dunn says his kicker is an inspiration to others just like her, something Kuntz says she loves to hear.
As for Coach Dunn, he’s never coached a homecoming queen before now but says if they’re anything like Aubrey Kuntz, he’ll do it again.
