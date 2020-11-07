Friday night shooting leaves woman and young girl with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, November 6, in the 6400 block of Kennedy Drive.
According to police, a woman and two juvenile passengers were driving north on Kennedy Drive when someone in a black car pulled up beside them and began shooting.
The woman and a young girl have life-threatening injuries.
The injuries of the other juvenile in the car are said to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
