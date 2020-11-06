Vivian man charged, accused of shooting at vehicle

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A Vivian man has turned himself in, accused of shooting several times at a vehicle following an incident earlier this week.
Roderick Dewayne Washington faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Washington is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle following a physical and verbal altercation on November 1.
A neighbor’s garage was hit once from gunfire. No one was injured.
Washington turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
