Vivian man charged, accused of shooting at vehicle
By Alex Onken | November 6, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 12:25 PM

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A Vivian man has turned himself in, accused of shooting several times at a vehicle following an incident earlier this week.

Roderick Dewayne Washington faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Washington is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle following a physical and verbal altercation on November 1.

A neighbor’s garage was hit once from gunfire. No one was injured.

Washington turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

