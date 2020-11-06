Senior takes on dual role for homecoming

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A student at North DeSoto High School had a busy night tonight, serving as the court’s homecoming queen and the kicker for the football team.
Aubrey Kuntz, a 17-year-old senior, started her position as kicker after coaches noticed her practicing for soccer over the summer and invited her to tryouts.
Kuntz says she was anxious when she first started football practices but soon she felt right at home.
“I was kind of nervous, but I wasn’t going to let them know I was nervous. So I acted confident and then since I acted confident I started to be confident. And it was a little nerve-wrecking cause I was the only girl, but I liked it,” said Kuntz.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.