Picture perfect end to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another day of amazing weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will once again be in the 70s all across the region with lots of sunshine. Your weekend forecast is still looking good for the most part, but we won’t rule out the potential a pop up shower Saturday or Sunday. Our next chance for any widespread type of wet weather will come next Tuesday and Wednesday as we are tracking a cold front moving through the region. Of course in the tropics we continue to keep an eye on Eta as the storm is moving back into Caribbean Sea this morning and could be in the Gulf early next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning, you need a light jacket and a pair of sunglasses as we are tracking some great weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 40s and will be moving up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Like Thursday we are expecting a good deal of sunshine today. If you have plans to catch some Friday Night Football action you have some great weather instore with temperatures around 60.
Moving into the weekend, we are tracking a generally nice forecast. Temperatures both days look to be in the mid 70s across the region. There is some potential for a shower or two over the weekend thanks to southeasterly flow off the Gulf of Mexico, but rain chances are fairly low.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex. Monday should start off on the dry and warm side with highs near 80, but Tuesday the clouds and the rain chances will be on the increase. The front will actually move through on Wednesday and that’s when our rain chances will be the best for the region. But even with the front temperatures will only marginally drop with highs on Wednesday that will be around 70. By Thursday next week temperatures will already be quickly rebounding as our above average weather pattern looks to continue.
With this great weather today try to get outside and enjoy it! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.