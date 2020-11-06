Picture perfect end to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another day of amazing weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will once again be in the 70s all across the region with lots of sunshine. Your weekend forecast is still looking good for the most part, but we won’t rule out the potential a pop up shower Saturday or Sunday. Our next chance for any widespread type of wet weather will come next Tuesday and Wednesday as we are tracking a cold front moving through the region. Of course in the tropics we continue to keep an eye on Eta as the storm is moving back into Caribbean Sea this morning and could be in the Gulf early next week.