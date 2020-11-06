Natchitoches Junior High placed under quarantine

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Parish School Board Facebook page, Natchitoches Junior High-Frankie Ray Jackson School is being placed under a 14-day quarantine.
After receiving reports of multiple COVID-19 cases at the school, the school board contacted the Louisiana Office of Public Health who then issued the quarantine for all students and faculty at NJH.
The school grounds will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 30.
During the quarantine period, students will continue virtual instruction via Google Classroom.
The school board says there will be scheduled iPad pickups for students who do not have a device. Parents should expect to hear about the pickup schedule via a robo-call from the school.
“This was a developing situation and was acted on immediately,” says NPSB Superintendent, Dr. Grant Eloi, in the news release. “Due to four positive cases and an abundance of caution, it was determined that the most responsible course of action was to quarantine the entire school.”
