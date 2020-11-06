KSLA Salutes: 16th annual Veterans for Veterans Biker Event

”It’s important to for us to support our vets because they are the ones who came before us, especially as being an active-duty military member," John Maattala said. “They put up with all the struggles we are going through right now. And we being the modern military are in the little bit better position when we get out, whereas the resources that are afforded to them aren’t as great, I guess. So for us to be able to take care of the guys who came before us, it’s really a part of our mission.”