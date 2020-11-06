Great weekend as temperatures stay warm

In the tropics, Eta has weakened to a tropical depression. It is starting to move back to the northeast over the Caribbean. By this weekend, it should be passing over Cuba as a tropical storm. From there, the storm will make a sharp left turn and head to the Gulf of Mexico. It could strengthen back to a weak hurricane as well. It will likely make landfall late next week. Early indications show it will weaken as it approaches the coast. It may become nothing more than a rainmaker. As of now, there is still NO threat to Louisiana or Texas.