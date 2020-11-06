Great weekend as temperatures stay warm

(KSLA) - The great weather continues for a few more days as we wait for our next cold front. There will be some rain next week, but it will remain warm with temperatures in the 70s.
This evening will be very nice. It will be perfect weather for Friday Night Football! The sky will be clear of any clouds with no chance of rain. There should also be a nice sunset. Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower 60s and upper 50s. So, if you plan on being out this evening, you may need a light jacket.
Tonight will have more quiet weather. No rain will be around and the clouds will be limited. Temperatures will be a little warmer and only cool to the mid 50s. Still might be cool enough that you could use a jacket in the morning. We will be starting off our Saturday with beautiful sunny conditions!
This weekend has a very small chance for a brief shower as of now. Mostly on Sunday when a couple clouds will be building back up. I have a 20% chance for a quick shower, but the ArkLaTex should stay dry for the most part. Saturday will be the better day to do anything outdoors, because I have the rain chance down to zero! Abundant sunshine is expected Saturday and still some sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will reach the mid 70s.
Next week will start off very warm. Monday will have temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will be a few clouds, but little to no rain. A cold front will actually be arriving Tuesday next week. A few showers are possible but it will not be a washout. I have those rain chances at only 30%, but that ay be a little generous. Temperatures will still be warm on Tuesday, but may cool a little by Wednesday.
On Veterans Day next week, the sunshine will be back with little to no chance of rain. Only a brief shower will be possible in the morning, so I have a 10% chance of rain. Still need the sunglasses with the clouds clearing away. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By the end of next week, it will go back to more warm and dry weather. The sunshine will be back with little to no rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday.
In the tropics, Eta has weakened to a tropical depression. It is starting to move back to the northeast over the Caribbean. By this weekend, it should be passing over Cuba as a tropical storm. From there, the storm will make a sharp left turn and head to the Gulf of Mexico. It could strengthen back to a weak hurricane as well. It will likely make landfall late next week. Early indications show it will weaken as it approaches the coast. It may become nothing more than a rainmaker. As of now, there is still NO threat to Louisiana or Texas.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.