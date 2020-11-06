Apartment fire leaves four families displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department was called to The Fox Trail Apartment complex today just after 6 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke and visible flames.
At least six apartments received significant damage, four of which were occupied by tenants. Firefighters quickly determined that all occupants of the apartments escaped safely with no injuries.
More than 30 firefighters and paramedics assisted in putting out the fire, along with five fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue truck, one battalion chief, one shift commander and one medic unit.
Shreveport Police took one suspect into custody and charged them with aggravated arson. The suspect’s name has yet to be released.
Members of the Red Cross and the apartment management team are working to secure housing for the displaced occupants.
