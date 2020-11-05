A weakened Eta moves on to Honduras with drenching rains

The storm no longer carried the winds of the Category 4 hurricane that battered Nicaragua’s coast Tuesday, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert. Eta had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) late Wednesday. It was 115 miles (185 kilometers) south-southeast of La Ceiba.