Warm and dry streak continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking another great day across the ArkLaTex Thursday as our dry weather streak will continue on. Temperatures this morning are slightly milder and will again warm up into the 70s this afternoon. Your weekend forecast looking to continue to remain warm and mainly dry, but there is a slight potential of a shower or two in the region both days. Our next decent and more widespread for showers won’t come until next week on Tuesday when a cold front will be rolling through the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect a major drop in our temperatures as highs behind the front should hold in the low 70s. In tropics we continue to watch Tropical Depression Eta as the storm will move back into the Caribbean Friday and will eventually start moving north towards the south coast of Florida over the weekend.
In the meantime, as you get ready to head out the door this morning grab a light jacket as temperatures are in the upper 40s to start off your day. Some cloud cover this morning will give way to sunshine during the afternoon hours for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures this afternoon will once again be in the mid to upper 70s throughout the region making for another great day to get outside and enjoy this weather today.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking more comfortable Fall weather ahead for the region. Temperatures tomorrow and through the weekend will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s. But thanks to wind flow off the moist Gulf of Mexico Saturday and Sunday we do have the potential for a couple of showers throughout the ArkLaTex.
Moving into next week our temperatures should start off continuing their upward trend to the point where we could see highs in the 80s on Monday. Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that will begin to move through the region bringing some scattered showers through the region. Don’t expect major rainfall totals or even a big temperatures drop, just a return to average for our high temperatures for the second half of the week.
So our tranquil weather pattern will continue on for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
