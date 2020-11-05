Warm and dry streak continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking another great day across the ArkLaTex Thursday as our dry weather streak will continue on. Temperatures this morning are slightly milder and will again warm up into the 70s this afternoon. Your weekend forecast looking to continue to remain warm and mainly dry, but there is a slight potential of a shower or two in the region both days. Our next decent and more widespread for showers won’t come until next week on Tuesday when a cold front will be rolling through the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect a major drop in our temperatures as highs behind the front should hold in the low 70s. In tropics we continue to watch Tropical Depression Eta as the storm will move back into the Caribbean Friday and will eventually start moving north towards the south coast of Florida over the weekend.