Tractor-trailer overturned on La. 3132 exit ramp in west Shreveport; another wreck on I-49 north near I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drivers will have to find an alternate route to Interstate 20 east on Thursday morning following a wreck.
According to LaDOTD, an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the exit from La. Highway 3132 to Interstate 20 east.
Across town on Interstate 49 north near the Interstate 20 interchange, crews are working to remove a wreck from a busy lane of traffic.
Drivers should avoid this area. Congestion has reached the Kings Highway exit.
