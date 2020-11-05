Tractor-trailer overturned on La. 3132 exit ramp in west Shreveport; another wreck on I-49 north near I-20

Tractor-trailer overturned on La. 3132 exit ramp in west Shreveport; another wreck on I-49 north near I-20
Traffic alert (Source: WALB)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 5, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 8:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drivers will have to find an alternate route to Interstate 20 east on Thursday morning following a wreck.

According to LaDOTD, an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the exit from La. Highway 3132 to Interstate 20 east.

Across town on Interstate 49 north near the Interstate 20 interchange, crews are working to remove a wreck from a busy lane of traffic.

Drivers should avoid this area. Congestion has reached the Kings Highway exit.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.