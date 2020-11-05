Shooting at Shreveport gas station leaves man injured; suspect detained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Wednesday night at a south Shreveport gas station.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. to the Circle K in the 9000 block of Youree Drive. That’s near Stratmore Drive, south of LSUS.
Police say that two men shot at each other. One man was shot in the leg and groin. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for surgery. His injuries are considered life-threatening. His condition is unknown.
The relationship between the two men is unknown, according to police. Officers on the scene reviewed the store’s surveillance footage.
The other man involved was detained. No word on charges at this time.
