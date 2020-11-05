Police chase after stolen vehicle ends in wreck; suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 6 p.m. today, police were led on a chase after a driver fled in a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was reported stolen from the Shreveport area yesterday.
The driver, believed to be male, led troopers from Texas into Louisiana before wrecking the vehicle on I-20 Westbound near the Pines Road exit.
Officials say the driver exited the car and escaped from police. They are currently on the loose.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.