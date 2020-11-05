Police chase after stolen vehicle ends in wreck; suspect at large

Police chase after stolen vehicle ends in wreck; suspect at large
Image from the scene. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 8:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 6 p.m. today, police were led on a chase after a driver fled in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Shreveport area yesterday.

The driver, believed to be male, led troopers from Texas into Louisiana before wrecking the vehicle on I-20 Westbound near the Pines Road exit.

Officials say the driver exited the car and escaped from police. They are currently on the loose.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.

